No. 7 Notre Dame's game at Wake Forest, scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to COVID-19. A release from Notre Dame also said that the program will pause all football-related activities until further testing is completed. Ninety-four COVID-19 tests were administered to football players on Monday with seven positive tests, per the release. Over the past two weeks, 13 players have been put in isolation with 10 in quarantine while dealing with the coronavirus.

"With student-athlete health and safety our primary focus, we will continue to follow our prevention protocols and ongoing testing procedures," Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said. "We managed an increase in positivity rates in August, and the players handled it wonderfully.

"We knew COVID would present challenges throughout the season, and we'll always put student-athlete health and safety at the forefront of our decision making. We look forward to resuming team activities and getting back on the playing field."

Both teams have openings on Oct. 3, so it's possible the game may only be pushed back a week. This marks the fourth ACC game that has been postponed or canceled due to COVID-19. In all, nearly 20 FBS games have been postponed or canceled due to COVID-19 and contact tracing.

The game was to be the first ACC road contest for the Irish, who are in the conference this season due to the chaos caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Notre Dame was originally supposed to play the Demon Deacons at Bank of America Stadium, but the game was later moved to Truist Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.