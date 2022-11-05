Ohio State's 21-7 win over Northwestern in Week 10 wasn't a thing of beauty, but the Buckeyes nevertheless set a Football Bowl Championship record by eclipsing 20 points in a game for a 70th consecutive time dating back to 2017. Oklahoma previously held the Division I FBS record at 69 straight games with at least 20 points.

The last time Ohio State failed to score 20 points in a game was the famous "Flag Plant" game against Oklahoma when the Buckeyes lost 31-16 to Baker Mayfield's Sooners. Quarterback J.T. Barrett threw for just 183 yards and an interception in the loss, which came during the early days of coach Ryan Day's stint as co-offensive coordinator. The Buckeyes beat Army 38-7 one week later, starting the current streak.

Since that infamous game, the Buckeyes have recruited and developed one of the best passing games in college football year in and year out. Since Day's first season on campus, Ohio State has produced a pair of first-round quarterbacks and first-round receivers, with Stroud and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba poised to join the list in 2023. The offense has also hit another level since Day was promoted to head coach, averaging 45.2 points per game in 44 games.

Saturday's matchup against the Wildcats won't go into the record books, but the Buckeyes managed to take control of the second half during a windy day in Evanston, Illinois. Running back Miyan Williams rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-clincher with 4:21 remaining to help clear the 20-point hurdle. Quarterback C.J. Stroud struggled mightily in the elements, completing just 10 of 26 passes for 76 yards without a touchdown.