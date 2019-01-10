Ohio State QB Tate Martell enters into NCAA transfer portal in wake of Justin Fields joining Buckeyes
Martell played in six games for the Buckeyes in 2018
Ohio State quarterback Tate Martell has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from Eleven Warriors. The redshirt freshman played in six games for the Buckeyes in 2018 behind Heisman Trophy finalist Dwayne Haskins. Players in the portal are interested in transferring and can be contacted by coaches.
Jeremy Birmingham of Lettermen Row reports that Miami and West Virginia could be potential destinations for Martell.
Martell, a former four-star prospect and the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the class of 2017, completed 23-of-28 passes for 269 yards and one touchdown in 2018, and added 128 rushing yards and two touchdowns. The 5-foot-11, 205-pounder was used primarily in mop-up duty and as a wildcat quarterback for Urban Meyer and Ryan Day's Buckeyes in 2018.
The move is especially surprising considering Haskins declared early for the NFL Draft, no other quarterback on the roster threw a pass in 2018 and the status of Georgia transfer Justin Fields is unknown.
Fields, who announced his transfer to Ohio State earlier this month, was a five-star quarterback in the class of 2018. He played in 12 games for the Bulldogs, threw four touchdown passes and ran for four more during his first season in Athens. Fields as applied for a waiver to play immediately, and the Toledo Blade reported that a decision from the NCAA could be made as early as February.
As an undergraduate, Martell would have to sit out one year if he transfers to another FBS school unless he receivers a waiver.
