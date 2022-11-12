The second-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes look to win their 27th consecutive game over the Indiana Hoosiers when they meet in a key Big Ten Conference East Division matchup on Saturday. The Buckeyes (9-0, 6-0), one of four remaining unbeaten teams, are coming off a 21-7 win at Northwestern last week. The Hoosiers (3-6, 1-5), who have lost 13 consecutive games in October and November, are coming off a 45-14 loss to Penn State. This will be the first time Indiana has been a 40-point underdog since at least 1995.

Kickoff from Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, is set for noon ET. Ohio State is averaging 45.8 points per game this season, best in the nation, while Indiana averages 23.3, 11th-best in the Big Ten and 100th in the country. The Buckeyes are favored by 40 points in the latest Indiana vs. Ohio State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 61. Before making any Ohio State vs. Indiana picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Ohio State vs. Indiana spread: Ohio State -40

Ohio State vs. Indiana over/under: 61 points

IU: The Hoosiers are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games after allowing more than 40 points in their previous game

OSU: The Buckeyes are 3-0-1 ATS in their last four home games

Why Ohio State can cover

Junior running back Miyan Williams leads the Buckeyes in rushing, carrying 102 times for 636 yards (6.2 average) and 12 touchdowns this season. He has rushed for 100 or more yards in three of the last five games, including 111 yards on 26 carries (4.3 average) and two touchdowns in last week's win at Northwestern. He also carried 21 times for 189 yards (9.0 average) and five TDs in a 49-10 win over Rutgers on Oct. 1. In a 52-21 victory over Wisconsin on Sept. 24, he carried just 11 times for 101 yards (9.2 average) and two scores.

The Buckeyes have not allowed Indiana a rushing touchdown or 100 yards rushing in a game in six years. Helping power the defense is senior linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, who leads the team with 85 tackles, including 53 solo. He also has 2.5 sacks for 12 yards, two pass breakups and one interception he returned 15 yards for a touchdown. Eichenberg is coming off back-to-back games in which he made double-digit tackles with 28 total at Northwestern and Penn State, including 10 solo in each game.

Why Indiana can cover

Despite that, the Buckeyes are not a lock to cover the Indiana vs. Ohio State spread. That's because the Hoosiers have played Ohio State tough the last decade, including three games decided by one score. After missing last week's game due to injury, junior quarterback Connor Bazelak will make his return. For the season, he has completed 208 of 379 passes (54.9%) for 2,099 yards and 12 touchdowns with nine interceptions. He has also rushed for one score.

His top target has been wide receiver Cam Camper, but the junior will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL. One of those players who will need to step up is senior Emery Simmons, who is second on the team with 32 receptions for 335 yards (10.5 average) and one touchdown. His best game so far this season, was a six-catch and 99-yard performance against Maryland in a 38-33 loss on Oct. 15. He also caught six passes for 57 yards (9.5 average) and one touchdown in a 35-21 loss at Nebraska on Oct. 1.

