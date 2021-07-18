One of college football's potential future stars made his commitment Sunday on CBS Sports HQ as five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson, one of the top overall prospects in the 2023 class, gave a verbal pledge Oklahoma as part of a big recruiting weekend for Lincoln Riley's Sooners.

Nelson is ranked as the No. 5 overall prospect in his class by 247Sports and had a list of finalists that included Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State and USC.

"I've been blessed to be recruited by some of the best universities," Nelson said on CBS Sports HQ before committing to Oklahoma. "It's a special place. When I finally got on campus, I felt really comfortable with the staff. It felt right."

Nelson is the second commit for Oklahoma's 2023 class. One day before Nelson's verbal, the Sooners picked up another blue-chip recruit in four-star athlete Treyaun Webb.

The only quarterback ranked ahead of Nelson in the Class of 2023 by 247Sports is Arch Manning. Nelson is lauded for his athleticism but is clearly a passing talent as he completed 73.9% of his passes for 23 touchdowns and just four interceptions during a six-game spring season at Los Alamitos High School in California this year.

At 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds, Nelson is still wiry but has two more seasons of high school football to develop before he reports to college. Nelson drew a comparison to Justin Fields from 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Gabe Brooks, who wrote the following scouting report.