Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy 'accidentally' spills smoothie to unveil striped shirt as fan reminder

Mike Gundy and Mike Leach belong in the pantheon of weird Mikes, and Gundy reinforced his legacy on Monday. While giving a press conference for Oklahoma State on Monday, Gundy was rocking a sweater before he tragically and totally accidentally spilled a smoothie onto it. When he took the sweater off, Gundy was standing in glorious zebra stripes.

As it turns out, Gundy was trying to send a message to the Oklahoma State faithful, reminding them to "stripe" Boone Pickens Stadium for the Cowboys' bout against No. 17 Boise State.

Mike Gundy apparently spilled his smoothie on the sweater he was wearing. He took it off to reveal this beaut, a reminder to #okstate fans about striping the stadium this weekend. pic.twitter.com/SEOJTd9wUj — Nathan Ruiz (@NathanSRuiz) September 10, 2018

So, now that that message is sent, what did the rest of the country learn? Firs, further confirmation that vertical stripes are, indeed, slimming, since that outfit actually makes Gundy look like a bobblehead with a LEGO hairpiece. Second, Gundy thinks that Oklahoma State fans need a reminder about what "stripes" look like.

You've got to respect the commitment to the bit. In that picture, he's standing like even he isn't thrilled with what's playing out, but when you're going up against a tough opponent you've got to pull out all the stops. And if you don't realize how big of a deal it is for him to waste smoothies, well ...

Mike Gundy had an absolute love affair with his postgame smoothie. But not everyone on the coaching staff feels as strongly as Gundy does about blended beverages. #OKState pic.twitter.com/le3SmrAwff — Dylan Buckingham (@DylanBuckingham) September 9, 2018

So far, Gundy and the Cowboys have blown out Missouri State and South Alabama, dropping at least 50 points in both games. Boise State, meanwhile, has crushed both Troy and Connecticut. This game looks to be the first true test for both teams, so we'll see if the Broncos can put on the blinders in what will undoubtedly be a packed stadium.

This coaching thing seems to be going fine for Gundy, but if it doesn't work out, he at least has a change of uniform.