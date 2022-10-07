The No. 7 Oklahoma State Cowboys will try to remain unbeaten when they host the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday afternoon. Oklahoma State opened Big 12 play with a 36-25 win over then-No. 16 Baylor last week. Texas Tech, meanwhile, is looking to bounce back from a 37-28 loss at then-No. 25 Kansas State.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Cowboys are favored by 9.5 points in the latest Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 68.5. Before entering any Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech. Here are several college football odds for Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech:

Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech spread: Oklahoma State -9.5

Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech over/under: 68.5 points

Why Oklahoma State can cover

Oklahoma State is returning home with momentum following its 11-point win at Baylor as a 2.5-point underdog. The Cowboys have now won all four of their games this season, including three at home. Senior quarterback Spencer Sanders has some of the best numbers in the country, throwing for 1,097 yards, 11 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

He can also beat teams with his legs, rushing for 185 yards and four touchdowns, creating a tough task for a Texas Tech defense that has allowed at least 27 points in four straight games. The Red Raiders have not fared well on the road this season, losing to NC State and Kansas State in their two games away from home. Oklahoma State has covered the spread at a 13-2-1 clip in its last 16 games and is riding an 11-game home winning streak.

Why Texas Tech can cover

This is a trap game for Oklahoma State, as it is coming off a huge upset win at Baylor and has a game at No. 17 TCU coming up next week. The Cowboys have not faced a team as good as Texas Tech at home yet this year, so they might not be mentally prepared for this game. Texas Tech is playing its fifth straight game against a ranked opponent, making the Red Raiders one of the most battle-tested teams in the country.

They have picked up a pair of outright wins over top-25 teams and were competitive in their two losses, so they are prepared for this game. Sophomore quarterback Donovan Smith has thrown for 1,476 yards and 11 touchdowns, while senior running back SaRodorick Thompson is averaging 5.1 yards per carry. The Red Raiders have covered the spread in five of their last six games against Oklahoma State.

