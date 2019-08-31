Oklahoma vs. Houston odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from simulation on 49-29 run

The No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners and Houston Cougars open the college football season on Sunday in a non-conference matchup in Norman. The Sooners are coming off a 12-2 season in which they won their fourth straight Big 12 title, reached the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive season and took home the Heisman Trophy for the second straight year. Quarterback Jalen Hurts, who went 26-2 as a starter at Alabama before transferring to Oklahoma, will start for the Sooners. Meanwhile, Sunday's game will be the first in the Dana Holgorsen era at Houston after he spent the last eight seasons as the coach at West Virginia. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Sooners are 23-point favorites in the latest Oklahoma vs. Houston odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 80. Before making any Oklahoma vs. Houston picks of your own, you need to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has factored in that the Sooners return 10 defensive starters. Junior linebacker Kenneth Murray, who was named the preseason Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, anchors the unit. The sideline-to-sideline playmaker ranked second in the Big 12 and 13th in the country last season with 155 tackles.

The model also has taken into account that even though Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray is gone, Oklahoma's offense is in good hands with coach Lincoln Riley. Since 2015, Riley's first season calling plays, the Sooners have led the country in points per game (45.3), total offense (559.3 yards), touchdowns from scrimmage (308), pass efficiency rating (189.5), completion percentage (69.2) and yards per pass attempt (10.7). In addition to Hurts, Riley has high-caliber weapons back at the skill positions, including receiver CeeDee Lamb, running back Kennedy Brooks and tight end Grant Calcaterra.

But just because the Sooners have the talent edge does not guarantee they will cover the Houston vs. Oklahoma spread on Sunday.

That's because the Cougars have one of the most prolific quarterbacks in the country in senior D'Eriq King. Despite missing the final two games of the 2018 season, the dual-threat signal caller was responsible for 50 touchdowns, setting an American Athletic Conference record. Among returning quarterbacks, only Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa passed for more touchdowns than King's 36 last year.

King has many of his offensive playmakers back from last season. Houston returns 91.2 percent of its 2018 rushing yards, 99.8 percent of its passing yards, 82.3 percent of its receiving yards and 85.3 percent of its scoring. Junior receiver Marquez Stevenson (1,019 receiving yards, nine TDs) and senior running back Patrick Carr (873 rushing yards, five TDs) are King's leading playmakers.

