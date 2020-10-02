In what should be a classic Big 12 shootout, the 18th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners visit the Iowa State Cyclones in a critical conference showdown on Saturday. Kickoff from Jack Trice Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Sooners (1-1) are hoping to bounce back from a 38-35 loss as a four-touchdown favorite against persistent nemesis Kansas State in which they squandered a 21-point lead on their home turf.

The Cyclones (1-1) suffered a 31-14 home upset loss to Louisiana in their opener before responding with a 37-34 victory at TCU last week. The Sooners are seven-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 62.5 in the latest Oklahoma vs. Iowa State odds from William Hill. Before making any Iowa State vs. Oklahoma picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Oklahoma vs. Iowa State spread: Oklahoma -7

Oklahoma vs. Iowa State over-under total: 62.5 points

Oklahoma vs. Iowa State money line: Oklahoma -260, Iowa State +220

OU: The Sooners rank No. 8 nationally in total offense at 562.5 yards per game.

ISU: The Cyclones have covered four straight meetings in the series.

Why Oklahoma can cover

The Sooners are bound to play with a sense of urgency if they want the opportunity to compete for their sixth consecutive conference title. They will likely need to run the table in order for this to happen, which means taking care of business on Saturday and avoiding a look-ahead spot in advance of their rivalry game with Texas next weekend.

Oklahoma started its game against Kansas State with its usual offensive efficiency, scoring touchdowns on three of its first four possessions. Meanwhile, its defense forced the Wildcats to punt on five of their first six possessions. Spencer Rattler hit Jeremiah Hall with a 21-yard touchdown pass for a 28-7 lead in the third quarter before the defense unraveled and allowed Kansas State to finish the game with 24 unanswered points. Even so, the Sooners racked up 517 yards of total offense and held a 28-10 edge in first downs. Rattler threw for 387 yards and four touchdowns but was felled by three interceptions.

Why Iowa State can cover

The Sooners will need to limit their mistakes in order to beat an Iowa State club that has closed the gap in what had been a one-sided rivalry. The Cyclones memorably pulled off a 38-31 upset three years ago in Norman as 31-point underdogs. They also rallied on the road last year before missing a 2-point conversion as time expired as the Sooners held on for a 42-41 victory.

Iowa State used a balanced offensive attack to consistently move the ball last week against a usually stout TCU defense. Its 424 yards of total offense were equally split between rushing and passing. Junior quarterback Brock Purdy went 18-of-23 for 211 yards with a score and zero interceptions. Sophomore running back Breece Hall went for 155 yards on 18 carries and three touchdowns.

