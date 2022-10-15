The No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks will try to pick up their first win over the Oklahoma Sooners since 1997 when the teams square off on Saturday afternoon. Kansas remained inside the top 20 despite losing to TCU by a touchdown last week, marking just the third time the Jayhawks have been ranked heading into a matchup with the Sooners. Oklahoma is coming off a blowout loss to Texas and has dropped three straight games for the first time since 1998.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Sooners are 9-point favorites in the latest Oklahoma vs. Kansas odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 64.5. Before entering any Kansas vs. Oklahoma picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Oklahoma vs. Kansas. Here are several college football odds for Oklahoma vs. Kansas:

Oklahoma vs. Kansas spread: Oklahoma -9

Oklahoma vs. Kansas over/under: 64.5 points

Why Oklahoma can cover

If there was ever a time for Oklahoma to be motivated, it would be this week. The Sooners are coming off the most lopsided shutout loss in school history, getting blanked by Texas in a 49-0 final. They were without starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel (head), but he could return for this game.

Even if Gabriel is unable to play, senior running back Eric Gray should feast on Kansas' defense. Gray has gone over 100 rushing yards on three occasions this year, averaging 6.7 yards per carry overall this season. He is facing a Kansas defense that has allowed at least 27 points in four of its six games, and the Jayhawks are in an emotional letdown spot following their first loss of the campaign. Kansas is also likely to be without its starting quarterback on Saturday.

Why Kansas can cover

This line opened with Oklahoma favored by a touchdown, but the early betting action has pushed the line to -9. The Sooners are reeling heading into this game though, with their latest game being a 49-0 loss to rival Texas. They lost to TCU by 31 points the week prior, giving them no momentum coming into this matchup against an inspired Kansas team.

The Jayhawks will not have star quarterback Jalon Daniels on the field for this game, but backup Jason Bean set a school record with four second-half touchdown passes last week. He is facing an Oklahoma defense that has allowed 48.3 points per game during its last three games. Kansas held a 10-0 lead at halftime last year, and the Jayhawks will be motivated to avenge their recent struggles against Oklahoma.

