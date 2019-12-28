Oklahoma vs. LSU odds, spread: College Football Playoff picks, predictions from proven model on 8-2 roll
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's LSU vs. Oklahoma game 10,000 times.
The No. 1 LSU Tigers hope to extend their undefeated season when they meet the fourth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday in the 2019 Peach Bowl. Kickoff for the College Football Playoff Semifinal matchup from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is set for 4 p.m. ET. The Tigers are 13-0 in a season for the second time in school history and 7-2 against the spread in their last nine contests versus teams with a winning record. The Sooners (12-1) aim to end a two-game slide in the College Football Playoff semifinals after falling to Alabama and Georgia the last two years.
The Tigers are 13.5-point favorites, up from an open of 11, and the over-under for total points scored is a sky-high 76 in the latest Oklahoma vs. LSU odds. You'll want to see the latest college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any LSU vs. Oklahoma picks of your own.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also went a sizzling 8-2 on all picks against the spread during Championship Week. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has analyzed Oklahoma vs. LSU from every angle. We can tell you it's leaning Over, but it also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations. Get that pick at SportsLine now. Here are several college football betting lines and trends for LSU vs. Oklahoma:
- Oklahoma vs. LSU spread: Tigers -13.5
- Oklahoma vs. LSU over-under: 76 points
- Oklahoma vs. LSU money line: Tigers -523, Sooners +393
- LSU: QB Joe Burrow has passed for 300 yards in school-record 11 games this season
- OU: QB Jalen Hurts leads nation with 16.4 yards per completion
The model knows that the Tigers are an explosive team that led the nation in total offense (554.4 yards) this season. LSU scored a school-record 621 points and registered 50 on six occasions, also the most in a single campaign. The Tigers have landed on the scoreboard in 49 of the 52 quarters they've played and topped the opposition by double-digits in 29 of their 38 victories under coach Ed Orgeron.
Quarterback Joe Burrow has been instrumental in LSU's offensive eruption this year, as he set the SEC single-season record with 48 touchdown passes. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner is three away from becoming just the third quarterback in FBS history with more than 50. Burrow has been unstoppable of late, throwing for over 300 yards in an LSU-record seven consecutive contests.
Despite their electric offense, the Tigers are not guaranteed to cover the LSU vs. Oklahoma spread in the Peach Bowl 2019.
That's because the Sooners are just as potent, averaging 554.2 yards per game, second in the nation to the Tigers (554.4). And they have a quarterback just as dangerous as Burrow in Hurts, who was the runner-up for the Heisman. Hurts also is first in the country in yards per attempt (11.8) and has accounted for 51 touchdowns this season.
Hurts also led Oklahoma with 1,255 rushing yards, the second-most by a signal-caller in school history (Jack Mildren - 1,289 in 1971). The Sooners hope to avoid losing a third straight bowl game, but could be shorthanded when they take on the Tigers. Defensive end Ronnie Perkins, who leads the team with six sacks, running back Rhamondre Stevenson and wide receiver Trejan Bridges have been suspended after failing drug tests administered by the NCAA.
So who wins LSU vs. Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinals? And which side of the spread can you bank on in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Oklahoma vs. LSU spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up almost $4,000 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.
