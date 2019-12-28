Oklahoma vs. LSU odds, spread: College Football Playoff picks, predictions from proven model on 8-2 roll

The No. 1 LSU Tigers hope to extend their undefeated season when they meet the fourth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday in the 2019 Peach Bowl. Kickoff for the College Football Playoff Semifinal matchup from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is set for 4 p.m. ET. The Tigers are 13-0 in a season for the second time in school history and 7-2 against the spread in their last nine contests versus teams with a winning record. The Sooners (12-1) aim to end a two-game slide in the College Football Playoff semifinals after falling to Alabama and Georgia the last two years.

The Tigers are 13.5-point favorites, up from an open of 11, and the over-under for total points scored is a sky-high 76 in the latest Oklahoma vs. LSU odds. You'll want to see the latest college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any LSU vs. Oklahoma picks of your own.

Oklahoma vs. LSU spread: Tigers -13.5

Oklahoma vs. LSU over-under: 76 points

Oklahoma vs. LSU money line: Tigers -523, Sooners +393

LSU: QB Joe Burrow has passed for 300 yards in school-record 11 games this season

OU: QB Jalen Hurts leads nation with 16.4 yards per completion

The model knows that the Tigers are an explosive team that led the nation in total offense (554.4 yards) this season. LSU scored a school-record 621 points and registered 50 on six occasions, also the most in a single campaign. The Tigers have landed on the scoreboard in 49 of the 52 quarters they've played and topped the opposition by double-digits in 29 of their 38 victories under coach Ed Orgeron.

Quarterback Joe Burrow has been instrumental in LSU's offensive eruption this year, as he set the SEC single-season record with 48 touchdown passes. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner is three away from becoming just the third quarterback in FBS history with more than 50. Burrow has been unstoppable of late, throwing for over 300 yards in an LSU-record seven consecutive contests.

That's because the Sooners are just as potent, averaging 554.2 yards per game, second in the nation to the Tigers (554.4). And they have a quarterback just as dangerous as Burrow in Hurts, who was the runner-up for the Heisman. Hurts also is first in the country in yards per attempt (11.8) and has accounted for 51 touchdowns this season.

Hurts also led Oklahoma with 1,255 rushing yards, the second-most by a signal-caller in school history (Jack Mildren - 1,289 in 1971). The Sooners hope to avoid losing a third straight bowl game, but could be shorthanded when they take on the Tigers. Defensive end Ronnie Perkins, who leads the team with six sacks, running back Rhamondre Stevenson and wide receiver Trejan Bridges have been suspended after failing drug tests administered by the NCAA.

