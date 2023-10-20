The sixth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners will look to stay perfect on the year when they take on Big 12 Conference newcomer Central Florida on Saturday in Norman, Okla. The Sooners (6-0, 3-0 Big 12), who are coming off a 34-30 come-from-behind win over Texas last time out, are the only unbeaten team left in the conference. The Knights (3-3, 0-3 Big 12), who have lost three in a row, are coming off a 51-22 setback at Kansas. UCF is 1-2 on the road this season, and has been outscored 131-88 in Big 12 games. UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee is expected to start after missing most of the past four games with a leg injury.

Kickoff from Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium is set for noon ET. This will be the first-ever meeting between the teams. The Sooners are 17.5-point favorites in the latest UCF vs. Oklahoma odds, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 67.5.

Oklahoma vs. UCF spread: Oklahoma -17.5

Oklahoma vs. UCF over/under: 67.5 points

Oklahoma vs. UCF: Central Florida +626, Oklahoma -963

UCF: The Knights have hit the game total Over in nine of their last 14 games

OU: The Sooners have won five of their last six at home

Why Oklahoma can cover

Senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel leads the Sooners' offense, completing 72.3% of his passes on the year. In the win over then-No. 3 Texas, he rallied the team back by completing 23 of 38 passes (60.5%) for 285 yards and one touchdown. He also carried 14 times for 113 yards (8.1 average) and a score. He has thrown for over 300 yards in four games, including a 28 of 31 performance (90.3%) for 421 yards and five touchdowns with one interception in a 66-17 win at Tulsa on Sept. 16.

Gabriel's top target has been junior wide receiver Andrel Anthony. He leads the Sooners with 27 receptions for 429 yards (15.9 average) and one touchdown. He has had two 100-yard efforts this year, catching seven passes for 117 yards (16.7 average) in a 20-6 win at Cincinnati on Sept. 23, and catching four passes for 112 yards (28.0 average) in the win at Tulsa. The transfer from Michigan has 46 career receptions for 757 yards (16.5 average) and five touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

Why UCF can cover

Senior running back RJ Harvey is a big reason the Knights are having a lot of success in their running game. Harvey leads the team with 511 yards rushing on 89 carries (5.7 average) and six touchdowns. Harvey had a big game at Kansas last week, carrying 16 times for 133 yards (8.3 average) and one touchdown. He nearly rushed for 100 yards a week earlier in a 36-35 loss to Baylor. In that game, he rushed 21 times for 95 yards (4.5 average).

Also helping lead the ground game is senior running back Johnny Richardson, who has carried 53 times for 441 yards (8.3 average) and one TD, including a long of 79 yards against Baylor. In that game, he carried just six times for 105 yards (17.5 average). In the season-opening 56-6 win over Kent State, Richardson carried 12 times for 100 yards (8.3 average). In four seasons at UCF, he has rushed for 1,609 yards and five touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

