SEC West rivals face off at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels host the Auburn Tigers in front of an earnest crowd in Oxford. Ole Miss is rolling to begin the season, posting a 6-0 record with two conference wins. Auburn is 3-3 overall and 1-2 in SEC play after a 42-10 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs a week ago.

Caesars Sportsbook lists the Rebels as 15.5-point favorites at home for this noon ET kickoff. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 55 in the latest Auburn vs. Ole Miss odds. Before locking in any Ole Miss vs. Auburn picks and college football predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Now, the model has set its sights on Auburn vs. Ole Miss and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. Here are the college football odds and betting lines for Ole Miss vs. Auburn:

Auburn vs. Ole Miss spread: Ole Miss -15.5

Auburn vs. Ole Miss over/under: 55 points

Auburn vs. Ole Miss money line: Ole Miss -700, Auburn +500

AUB: The Tigers are 1-5 against the spread this season

MISS: The Rebels are 3-3 against the spread this season

Why Auburn can cover



Auburn has enjoyed success against Ole Miss in a broad sense. The Tigers are 35-10 all-time against the Rebels, including a 12-2 mark in Oxford. Auburn is on a six-game winning streak in the series, including a 31-20 win in 2021, and the Tigers have scored at least 30 points in five of the last six meetings. Auburn's offense relies on the running game, with a dual-threat quarterback in Robby Ashford producing 275 rushing yards from the position.

Standout running back Tank Bigsby rushed for nearly 1,100 yards in 2021, and he has more than 430 total yards and four touchdowns in 2022. On defense, Auburn is holding opponents to a completion rate below 60% and only 6.5 yards per pass attempt this season. Opponents have only two passing touchdowns against Auburn this season, and senior linebacker Derick Hall creates havoc. Hall has four sacks, 30 total tackles, and an interception in 2022 after a nine-sack performance during the 2021 season.

Why Ole Miss can cover

Ole Miss is flying high on offense after a 52-point performance last week, and the Rebels are keyed by an offense-first head coach in Lane Kiffin. The Rebels are flying around on defense as well, and Ole Miss is No. 11 in all of FBS in allowing only 14.5 points per game. Ole Miss is in the top tier of the SEC in allowing only 330.2 total yards per game, and opponents are averaging only 3.1 yards per carry and 117.8 rushing yards per game against the Rebels in 2022.

Against the pass, Ole Miss is limiting the opposition to 6.2 yards per pass attempt with 16 sacks in six games. Auburn is also scuffling on offense with 17 points or fewer in four straight games, tied for the longest streak in FBS. The Tigers are dead-last in the SEC in scoring, averaging 20.3 points per game, and Auburn is also at the bottom with a 52.2% completion rate. Auburn has more interceptions (eight) than passing touchdowns (five), with a meager 32.9% third down conversion rate and 119 rushing yards or fewer in four consecutive games.

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, with neither team projected to reach 250 passing yards.

