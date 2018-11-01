Ole Miss vs. South Carolina: How to watch live stream, TV channel, start time
How to watch Ole Miss vs. South Carolina football game
Who's Playing
Ole Miss Rebels (home) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (away)
Current records: Ole Miss 5-3; South Carolina 4-3
What to Know
Ole Miss have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. On Saturday they will take on South Carolina at 12:00 p.m. Ole Miss are the slight favorite, but fans of the teams should be in for an exciting matchup likely to go down to the wire.
The match between Ole Miss and Auburn two weeks ago was not a total blowout, but with Ole Miss falling 16-31, it was darn close. Jordan Ta'amu and A.J. Brown were two go-getters for Ole Miss despite the loss. The former accumulated 324 passing yards and picked up 43 yards on the ground on 19 carries, while the latter caught 10passes for 155 yards and 1 touchdown.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but last Saturday South Carolina sidestepped Tennessee for a 27-24 win.
South Carolina's victory lifted them to 4-3 while Ole Miss's defeat dropped them down to 5-3. Last week South Carolina relied heavily on Rico Dowdle, who rushed for 140 yards and 1 touchdown on 14 carries. It will be up to Ole Miss's to limit his damage.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.
This season, Ole Miss are 2-5-0 against the spread. As for South Carolina, they are 3-3-1 against the spread
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MTSU vs. Western Kentucky odds, picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Friday's MTSU vs. Western Kentucky game 10,000 times
-
Candidates to replace Durkin at Maryland
Assistants from top programs and underrated coaches could find their way to the Terps job this...
-
Alabama vs. LSU odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's computer model has simulated Alabama vs. LSU 10,000 times
-
The athletic intuition of Tua Tagovailoa
Tagovailoa is ready for his closeup in Death Valley, one of college football's most hostile...
-
Michigan vs. Penn State odds, top picks
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Penn State football.
-
Pitt vs. Virginia odds, picks, sims
Our advanced computer model simulated Friday's Virginia vs. Pitt game 10,000 times