The No. 15 Oregon State Beavers look to continue their winning ways as they travel to Berkeley to face the California Golden Bears on Saturday night. Oregon State (4-1) defeated No. 10 Utah last Friday night, 21-7, spoiling the Utes' perfect start to the season. Cal (3-2) held off a late Arizona State rally to defeat the Sun Devils, 24-21 at home last weekend. Oregon State won this matchup 38-10 last season and has won three of the last four in the rivalry. The Beavers are 3-2 against the spread, while the Golden Bears are 2-3 ATS in 2023.

Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. The Beavers are favored by 9.5 points in the latest California vs. Oregon State odds, while the over/under is 51 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Oregon State vs. California picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Oregon State vs. California spread: Oregon State -9.5

Oregon State vs. California over/under: 51 points

Oregon State vs. California money line: Oregon State -371, California +289

Why Oregon State can cover

The Beavers held Utah to 198 total yards last Friday in a dominant victory over a top 10 team at home. Oregon State registered four sacks and one interception, keeping Utah's offense off the board for three quarters. The Beavers rank 22nd nationally in yards allowed (301.2), a number which could improve this week against a weaker Cal offense.

On the other side of the ball, Clemson transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei threw for 204 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the victorious effort. Running back Damien Martinez continued his fine season by rushing for 65 yards and a score on 18 carries against the Utes. He now has 497 yards rushing and is averaging 6.8 yards per tote on the season. The offensive star for Oregon State was receiver Silas Bolden, whose six catches for 100 yards and a touchdown paced the team. He also had the game breaking play which sealed the victory, a 45-yard touchdown run on fourth down in the final quarter.

Why California can cover

The Golden Bears have alternated wins and losses this season, which isn't a good omen with a top-15 team coming to Berkeley this weekend. Quarterback Sam Jackson V was inefficient against ASU last week, completing only 12 of 28 passes for 130 yards and a touchdown. On the season, Cal's primary QB is only completing 52.6% of his passes, which isn't a good formula to beat a top defense like the Beavers'. Half of Jackson's completions went to wide receiver Jeremiah Hunter, who caught 89 yards worth of completions with a touchdown.

The star of California's offense is running back Jaydn Ott, who rushed for 165 yards and a score on 29 carries last week. In four games, Ott has rushed for 471 yards and five touchdowns, as he's averaging 5.7 yards per carry. Oregon State is only giving up 67.2 yards per game on the ground, fifth-best nationally, so Ott will need to make the most of his opportunities against a stingy unit.

