No. 16 Oregon State (8-3) will try to play spoiler when it travels to No. 6 Oregon (10-1) on Friday night in a Pac-12 rivalry. The Beavers had their two-game winning streak snapped in a 22-20 loss to then-No. 5 Washington last week, falling to fourth place in the conference standings. Oregon can clinch its spot in the Pac-12 title game with a win in this matchup, and it can also keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive. The Ducks are riding a five-game winning streak, including a 49-13 win at Arizona State last week.

Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. The Ducks are favored by 13.5 points in the latest Oregon vs. Oregon State odds, while the over/under is 62.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Oregon State vs. Oregon picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a strong profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Oregon vs. Oregon State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Oregon vs. Oregon State:

Oregon vs. Oregon State spread: Oregon -13.5

Oregon vs. Oregon State over/under: 62.5 points

Oregon vs. Oregon State money line: Oregon: -561, Oregon State: +406

Oregon vs. Oregon State picks: See picks here

Oregon vs. Oregon State live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Oregon can cover

Oregon's College Football Playoff hopes suffered a big blow when it lost to Washington in mid-October, but it has responded with a five-game winning streak. The Ducks have won all of those games by multiple possessions, including a 49-13 win at Arizona State last week. They raced out to a 42-0 lead by halftime, allowing them to rest their starters down the stretch.

Senior quarterback Bo Nix is in the thick of the Heisman Trophy race, racking up 3,539 yards and 35 touchdowns with just two interceptions this season. He completed 24 of 29 passes for 404 yards and six touchdowns against Arizona State last week. Oregon has won seven consecutive home games against Oregon State, and it has covered at an 8-2-1 clip in its 11 games this season. See which team to pick here.

Why Oregon State can cover

Oregon State's three losses this season have come by a combined eight points, including its 22-20 loss to Washington last week. The Beavers upset Oregon last year in a 38-34 final, knocking the Ducks out of the Pac-12 title game. They can keep Oregon's offense off the field with their strong rushing attack, as running back Damien Martinez has 1,147 rushing yards this season.

Martinez has racked up six total rushing touchdowns over the past two weeks, and he has gone over 110 rushing yards in three straight games. Junior quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has thrown for 2,418 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions this season, so Oregon State has enough firepower to keep pace on Friday. The Beavers have covered in 13 of their last 18 games. See which team to pick here.

How to make Oregon vs. Oregon State picks

The model has simulated Oregon State vs. Oregon 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Oregon vs. Oregon State, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Oregon State vs. Oregon spread to jump on, all from the advanced computer model that's up well over $2,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks since its inception, and find out.