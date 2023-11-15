The Pittsburgh Panthers (2-8, 1-5 ACC) are set to host the Boston College Eagles (6-4, 3-3 ACC) in a standalone college football matchup on Thursday night. Both teams are mathematically eliminated from contention in the ACC, but B.C. has already clinched bowl eligibility. The Eagles enter this matchup looking to rebound from a 48-22 blowout loss to Virginia Tech, while Pitt is looking to snap a four-game losing streak. The Panthers were also blown out in their last outing, losing to Syracuse 28-13. Boston College has won the last two matchups, including a 31-30 thriller in 2020.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Acrisure Stadium. The Panthers are favored by 3 points in the latest Boston College vs. Pitt odds, while the over/under is set at 45 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before making any Pitt vs. Boston College picks or bets, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine football expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Boston College vs. Pitt spread: Pitt -3

Boston College vs. Pitt over/under: 46

Boston College vs. Pitt money line: Pitt -151, Boston College +126



BC: The Eagles are 4-5 against the spread in 2023.

PITT: The Panthers are 2-7 against the spread in 2023.

Why Boston College can cover

Boston College has one of the best rushing attacks in college football. The Eagles average 201.9 rushing yards per game, led by quarterback Thomas Castellanos (806 yards, 10 TDs) and running back Kye Robichaux (565 yards, 6 TDs). They will be facing a Pitt defense that allows 156.9 rushing yards per game.

The Eagles had won five straight games before last week's loss to Virginia Tech. Head coach Jeff Hafley is in his fourth season on the job, and with a win BC will clinch its best record of his tenure. The Eagles also own a 3-1 record against the spread as an underdog on the road this season.

Why Pitt can cover

Pitt's seniors will be playing their final game at Acrisure Stadium on Thursday night. The Panthers have had their fair share of issues on both sides of the ball in 2023, but the emotional edge that comes with this being Senior Night could give them an advantage, and likely explains why they are favored in this matchup.

The Panthers are facing a Boston College team that is coming off arguably its worst performance of the season last week. Virginia Tech racked up 600 yards of total offense, and exposed some deficiencies in the Eagles' defensive front. Pitt has a pair of dynamic wide receivers in Bub Means (32 catches, 558 yards, 4 TDs) and Konata Mumpfield (40 catches, 527 yards, 5 TDs).

How to make Boston College vs. Pitt picks

Kaylor has analyzed this matchup from every angle and he's leaning Over on the point total.

Who wins Boston College vs. Pitt on Thursday, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Boston College vs. Pitt picks, all from the expert who has covered college football for over a decade and is 59-23-2 on his best bets in 2023, and find out.