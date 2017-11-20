Report: West Virginia star QB Will Grier out 4-6 weeks with broken finger
The junior injured his finger diving for the pylon late in the first quarter of the loss to Texas
Update: According to ESPN's Jake Trotter, the timetable for recovery for Will Grier is expected to be 4-6 weeks. That timetable rules him out for the rest of the regular season but leaves the door open for a return in the Mountaineers' bowl game.
Original story: West Virginia fell at home to Texas 28-14 on Saturday afternoon and lost its starting quarterback in the process.
Junior Will Grier left the game late in the first quarter after injuring his finger diving for the pylon in what was, at the time, a scoreless game. According to ESPN, Grier will undergo surgery in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sunday to repair the injury. He will miss the Oklahoma game and perhaps the Mountaineers' bowl game.
Grier has completed 64.2 percent of his passes for 3,440 yards, 34 touchdowns and 12 interceptions during his first season as the starting quarterback in Morgantown. He sat out the 2016 and the second half of his 2015 season at Florida after being suspended for taking a banned substance.
Chris Chugunov came in for Grier and completed 14 of his 26 passes for 189 yards and one touchdown.
It won't impact the Mountaineers in the Big 12 race as that ship sailed after the loss on Saturday as they fell to 7-4 overall and 5-3 in conference play. But it does make the path to the College Football Playoff easier for a Sooners squad that stomped Kansas on Saturday. The Sooners are ranked No. 4 in the most recent CFP Rankings and are playing with a chip on their shoulder the size of the entire Big 12 footprint.
