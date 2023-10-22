Who's Playing

Nevada Wolf Pack @ San Diego State Aztecs

Current Records: Nevada 1-6, San Diego State 3-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Snapdragon Stadium -- San Diego, California

Snapdragon Stadium -- San Diego, California TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Nevada Wolf Pack and the San Diego State Aztecs are set to square off in a Mountain West battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on October 21st at Snapdragon Stadium. Nevada has now lost 16 straight dating back to last season, and the team is hunting for their first win since September third.

Nevada traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They took a 45-27 bruising from UNLV on Saturday. That's two games in a row now that Nevada has lost by exactly 18 points.

Nevada's defeat came about despite a quality game from Brendon Lewis, who rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown on only 15 carries, and also threw for 287 yards and two touchdowns. Another player making a difference was Dalevon Campbell, who picked up 93 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing ten points in their last contest, San Diego State made sure to put some points up on the board against Hawaii on Saturday. San Diego State walked away with a 41-34 win over Hawaii. The win was some much needed relief for San Diego State as it spelled an end to their four-game losing streak.

San Diego State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Mekhi Shaw led the charge by picking up 126 receiving yards and a touchdown. Shaw was no stranger to the big play, cutting upfield for a catch that went for 69 yards. Lucky Sutton also deserves a shout-out for his two touchdowns.

Nevada's loss was their eighth straight at home (dating back to last season), which dropped their overall record down to 0-6. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 17.0 points per game. As for San Diego State, their win bumped their record up to 3-4.

Nevada will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the 11-point underdog. This contest will be their eighth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-3 against the spread).

Nevada ended up a good deal behind San Diego State in their previous matchup back in October of 2022, losing 23-7. Can Nevada avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

San Diego State is a big 11-point favorite against Nevada, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 48.5 points.

Series History

San Diego State has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Nevada.