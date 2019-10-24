SMU vs. Houston odds, line, spread: 2019 College football picks, best predictions from model on 92-59 run

The SMU Mustangs will try to build on their recent history when No. 16 Southern Methodist visits the Houston Cougars in an AAC West matchup on Thursday night. The Mustangs have lost 13 of the last 17 meetings with the Cougars, but defeated ranked Houston teams twice in the past three years. Now, the Cougars are the ranked team and unbeaten at 7-0 after rolling past Temple, 45-21. SMU boasts one of the top passing offenses in the nation and is strong on the other side of the ball as well. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at TDECU Stadium. The Mustangs are 13.5-point favorites in the latest SMU vs. Houston odds after the spread moved as high as 14.5, while the over-under is 65.5. Before entering your Houston vs. SMU picks, you should see the latest college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows SMU quarterback Shane Buechele is seventh in the nation with 2,122 passing yards and threw for 457 yards and six touchdowns last Saturday against Temple.

The model knows SMU quarterback Shane Buechele is seventh in the nation with 2,122 passing yards and threw for 457 yards and six touchdowns last Saturday against Temple. He has a pair of outstanding receivers in Reggie Roberson and James Proche. Roberson and Buechele hooked up for touchdowns of 33, 60 and 75 yards last week. Xavier Jones has 751 yards and 12 touchdowns to lead a rushing attack that averages 205.7 yards per game.

The Mustangs' defense allows 370.1 yards, is tied for second in the nation with 29 sacks and has forced 14 turnovers. SMU has eight interceptions, led by senior safety Rodney Clemons' three. Sophomore cornerback Ar'mani Johnson has two and returned one for a 64-yard score. Safety Pat Nelson has 7.5 sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery.

But just because the Mustangs appear to be on cruise control doesn't mean they will will cover the SMU vs. Houston spread on Thursday.

The home team has won four straight and is 6-2 against the spread in the last eight meetings between the teams, and Houston will count on its defense. Nickel back Grant Stuard makes plays all over the field, leading the team with 63 tackles. Sophomore linebacker Donavan Mutin has contributed 33 tackles and an interception, while David Anenih has 5.5 sacks.

With the quarterback situation unsettled with standout D'Eriq King redshirting following a 1-3 start and replacement Clayton Tune questionable with a hamstring injury, the Cougars will rely heavily on its running backs. Kyle Porter has run for 448 yards and three touchdowns, while Chandler Smith has run for 124 yards and averages 6.2 per carry.

So who wins Houston vs. Southern Methodist?