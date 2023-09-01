The No. 21 North Carolina Tar Heels will face the South Carolina Gamecocks in the 2023 Duke's Mayo Classic on Saturday night in Charlotte. North Carolina returns ACC Player of the Year Drake Maye, who threw for more than 4,300 yards with 38 touchdowns in his first season as the starter. He will square off against South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler, who racked up more than 3,000 yards with 18 touchdowns in his first season after transferring from Oklahoma. The Gamecocks notched a 38-21 victory when these teams met in 2021.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium. The Tar Heels are favored by 2.5 points in the latest South Carolina vs. North Carolina odds, while the over/under is set at 64.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any North Carolina vs. South Carolina picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

South Carolina vs. North Carolina spread: UNC -2.5

South Carolina vs. North Carolina over/under: 64.5 points

South Carolina vs. North Carolina money line: South Carolina: +114, North Carolina: -136

Why North Carolina can cover

North Carolina was one of the hottest teams in the country to open the 2022 campaign, going 10-1 in its first 11 games. Maye finished with 38 touchdowns and just seven interceptions, leading an elite offense. He is playing behind an offensive line that returns four senior starters, and they are facing a South Carolina defense that struggled to slow down opposing rushing attacks last year.

Maye was also North Carolina's leading rusher last year, racking up 698 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. The Tar Heels hold a 35-20-4 lead in the all-time series, including a 3-2 edge in games played at a neutral site. South Carolina has only won two of its last eight games against ACC opponents, and it has only covered the spread twice in its last six September games.

Why South Carolina can cover

South Carolina has been red-hot in season openers in recent years, winning 15 of its last 17 games in Week 1. The Gamecocks have covered the spread in six of their last eight Saturday games. Meanwhile, North Carolina has only covered the spread twice in its last 10 season openers and is 1-5 against the spread in its last six games against SEC teams.

The Tar Heels struggled at the end of the 2022 campaign, averaging just 20.2 points during their final four games. They lost star wide receiver Josh Downs to the NFL, while Rattler returns Antwane Wells Jr., who finished with the second-most receiving yards in the SEC last year. South Carolina enters the year with momentum after springing outright upsets against Tennessee and Clemson.

