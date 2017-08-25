South Florida vs. San Jose State prediction, pick, odds, TV channel, live stream

The college football season is getting started a little earlier this season as there will be five games played on Saturday, Aug. 26. One of the most notable features No. 19 South Florida heading out west to take on San Jose State.

It will be one of two games shown as part of a CBS Sports Network doubleheader to kick off the season, and since you know you're going to watch, it's best to go in with as much information as possible.

Viewing information



Date: Saturday, Aug. 26

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Spartan Stadium -- San Jose, California

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT streaming service providers YouTube TV and Hulu. Additionally, a live CBS Sports Network stream is available through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select providers. For more information, including a full programming schedule, go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.

Storylines

San Jose State: The Spartans had a down season in 2016, finishing the year with a 4-8 record overall and a 3-5 mark in the Mountain West. As is so often the case in college football, a down season led to the dismissal of Ron Caragher, and now Brent Brennan is running the show.

Brennan comes to the Spartans from Oregon State where he spent the previous six seasons as wide receivers coach. Before that, however, he spent six seasons as an assistant at San Jose State, so he's familiar with the lay of the land. Brennan inherits a team that has skill and experience on offense. Tre Hartley and Rahshead Johnson provide two targets at receiver, and Malik Roberson and Zamore Zigler will run behind a veteran offensive line. The questions will come at quarterback and on defense.

South Florida: The Bulls are coming off a fantastic 2016 season but saw Willie Taggart leave to take over at Oregon. In his place is Charlie Strong, who struggled at Texas but was wonderful at Louisville. Strong inherits a team with lofty expectations heading into the season.

Behind quarterback Quinton Flowers and receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Tyre McCants and Ryeshene Bronson, the Bulls' offense should once again prove to be potent. Strong's biggest challenge will be improving a Bulls defense that allowed 31.6 points per game last season. Many people, including myself, are pegging USF as a legit contender for a New Year's Six berth this winter, and if that's going to happen, the Bulls need to get off to a good start in San Jose.

Prediction

These are two teams playing their first games under new coaches, and while I expect that South Florida's offense will be too much for San Jose State, I have serious doubts about the Bulls' defense figuring things out in the first game of the season. So when you combine that with USF having to fly across the country to play this game, I think the Bulls will win, but the Spartans will cover this spread. Pick: San Jose State +22 (USF 38, SJSU 24)