Stanford vs. Oregon: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Since the Pac-12 expanded and added divisions, Oregon and Stanford have been the dominant programs in the North Division. Washington won it in 2016, but the Ducks or Cardinal have won it the other six seasons of its existence. So if recent history is any indication, this game will prove to be very important to both of these teams as the season progresses.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Sept. 22 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Autzen Stadium -- Eugene, Oregon

TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN

Storylines

Oregon: Oregon is off to a nice 3-0 start under Mario Cristobal, but I'm not sure what we can take away from it. Oregon has played Bowling Green, Portland State and San Jose State. Those three teams are a combined 2-7 on the season, and one of those wins belongs to Portland State. Stanford will be the first true test the Ducks have faced in 2018.

Stanford: Unlike Oregon, Stanford is 3-0 but it also has a couple of impressive wins on the resume. The Cardinal opened the season with a 31-10 win over the same San Diego State team that beat Arizona State last week and followed it up with a 17-3 win over USC. Of course, that win over USC might not be impressive at the end of the season, but still, it's more impressive than any win Oregon has to this point. Also, after missing last week's game, Heisman Trophy candidate Bryce Love will play this week.

Game prediction, picks

I just can't trust Oregon to this point. It's not that I don't think it's a good team, but allowing Bowling Green to put up 24 points, and allowing 22 against San Jose State causes me to worry about how this defense will perform against Stanford's offense. The Ducks have an offense that will keep this close, but not close enough to cover such a small spread. Pick: Stanford -1.5

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 4? And what title contender gets the scare of a lifetime? Visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,000 in profit over the past three seasons and was all over BYU's stunning upset of Wisconsin in Week 3.