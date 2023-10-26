Both teams should be refreshed after a week off when the Syracuse Orange visit the Virginia Tech Hokies on Thursday night for an ACC matchup. However, the teams appear to be headed in opposite directions. The Hokies (3-4) have won two of their past three games, with the only conference loss coming against No. 4 Florida State. The Orange (4-3) have hit the skids since the start of ACC play, losing three in a row. Those losses were against annual ACC contenders Clemson, North Carolina and FSU. Syracuse has won four of the past five matchups between these teams, dating to 2001.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The latest Syracuse vs. Virginia Tech odds from the SportsLine consensus list the Hokies as 3-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. Before making any Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Syracuse vs. Virginia Tech and just revealed its picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine to see the model's CFB picks. Here are several college football odds and trends for Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse:

Syracuse vs. Virginia. Tech spread: Hokies -3

Syracuse vs. Virginia Tech over/under: 47.5 points

Syracuse vs. Virginia Tech money line: Orange +127, Hokies -151

SYR: Is 10-10 ATS as a road underdog under Dino Babers (since 2016).

VT: Is 11-4 ATS as a favorite (8-3 ATS at home) since the 2019 season.

Syracuse vs. Virginia Tech picks: See picks at SportsLine

Syracuse vs. Virginia Tech live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Virginia Tech can cover

The Hokies are 3-1 at Lane Stadium this season and should give the Orange trouble on both sides of the ball. Syracuse has the worst pass defense in the ACC, allowing 256 yards per game. Virginia Tech's defense is allowing 41 fewer yards overall per game (342-381). Sophomore quarterback Kyron Drones has been making strides since taking over for Grant Wells. He has six TD passes and one interception in five games, with the interception coming in his first start.

Drones threw for 321 yards in the last game, a 30-13 victory against Wake Forest. He also can cause problems for the Orange with his legs, along with versatile running back Bhayshul Tuten. Drones has rushed for 344 yards and has accounted for 10 touchdowns, while Tuten has 566 total yards and five TDs. Receiver Jaylin Lane also has five TDs and is averaging 16.2 yards per catch. Antwaun Powell-Ryland has seven sacks (T-5 in FBS), and the Hokies have 22 (T-6). See which team to pick here.

Why Syracuse can cover

The Orange won the most recent meeting in Blacksburg, led by current quarterback Garrett Shrader. The senior threw for 236 yards and rushed for 174 in the 41-36 victory in 2021, accounting for five touchdowns. Shrader has 1,371 passing yards and 358 yards this season, accounting for 16 TDs. He and running back LeQuint Allen (511 yards, seven TDs) should exploit one of the ACC's worst run defenses. Virginia Tech allows 172.1 rushing yards per game.

Syracuse also can make things happen in the passing game. Receivers Umari Hatcher (16.5 yards per catch) and Damien Alford (15.9) are both dangerous downfield and have the size to create mismatches. The offense is converting on 46% of its third-down attempts, third-best in the ACC. The Hokies are last at 30.9%. Syracuse doesn't have great defensive numbers, but the front can create trouble. The Orange have 51 tackles for loss (T-14 in FBS) and 20 sacks. See which team to pick here.

How to make Syracuse vs. Virginia Tech picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 42 points. The model also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Syracuse vs. Virginia Tech, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has notched a profit of well over $2,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.