Former Louisville star and longtime NFL quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is returning to his alma mater, Miami Northwestern High School, as the program's new head coach. This move comes after the 31-year-old Bridgewater ended his NFL career after spending the 2023 season as a backup with the Detroit Lions.

"It means a great deal," Miami Northwestern athletic director Andre Williams told ESPN. "He's a proud member of this community. He's a product of the environment, he knows the school, he knows the tradition."

While this is Bridgewater's first coaching appointment at any level, he's very familiar with the area. Bridgewater was born in Miami and played at Miami Northwestern from 2008-11, where he developed into one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation. He eventually graded out as the No. 6 dual-threat quarterback and participated in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl after three years as Miami Northwestern's starter.

He signed with Louisville in 2011 over offers from in-state powers like Florida and Miami, and it didn't take long for him to make an impact with the Cardinals. He earned the starting job four games into his freshman season and was named Big East Rookie of the Year after throwing for 2,129 yards and 14 touchdowns with an additional four rushing touchdowns.

Bridgewater led Louisville to a Big East title and a win against Florida in the 2012 Sugar Bowl, and then he posted a 12-1 record as a starter in 2013. Throughout his Louisville career, he registered 9,817 yards passing with 72 touchdowns to just 24 interceptions.

Bridgewater decided to forgo his remaining eligibility after three years with the Cardinals and declared for the 2014 NFL Draft, where he was selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the 32nd overall pick in the first round. Bridgewater spent four seasons with the Vikings and also played for the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins and the Lions in an almost decade-long career.