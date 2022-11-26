Who's Playing

East Carolina @ Temple

Current Records: East Carolina 6-5; Temple 3-8

What to Know

The Temple Owls and the East Carolina Pirates will face off in an American Athletic clash at 1 p.m. ET Nov. 26 at Lincoln Financial Field. Neither the Owls nor East Carolina could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.

Temple received a tough blow last week as they fell 23-3 to the Cincinnati Bearcats. QB E.J. Warner had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 167 yards passing.

Since the offense as a whole struggled to get points on the board, Temple's defense had to pick up the slack, as it got past Cincinnati's offensive line to sack the QB five times for a total loss of 21 yards. Leading the way was DE Layton Jordan and his 2.5 sacks. Jordan now has 6.5 sacks this year.

Meanwhile, a win for East Carolina just wasn't in the stars last week as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They were completely outmatched by the Houston Cougars at home and fell 42-3. The Pirates were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 21 to nothing. The losing side was boosted by RB Keaton Mitchell, who picked up 129 yards on the ground on 14 carries.

The Owls are expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Temple, who are 5-4 against the spread.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. Giving up five turnovers, Temple had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if East Carolina can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Pirates are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Pirates as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Temple have won five out of their last seven games against East Carolina.