The Tulsa Golden Hurricane look to get their ground game back on track when they visit the Temple Owls on Friday in an American Athletic Conference matchup. After rushing for 61 yards in its season opener, Tulsa (2-4, 0-2) increased its total in each of the next three contests, recording 262 against then-No. 16 Ole Miss on Sept. 24. But the Golden Hurricane have regressed since, amassing a total of 61 yards on the ground over their last two outings. Temple (2-4, 0-2) allowed 216 rushing yards in last season's 44-10 loss at Tulsa, which ended the Owls' three-game winning streak in the all-time series.

Kickoff at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Golden Hurricane are 13-point favorites in the latest Tulsa vs. Temple odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 52.5.

Here are the college football odds and trends for Temple vs. Tulsa:

Tulsa vs. Temple spread: Golden Hurricane -13

Tulsa vs. Temple over/under: 52.5 points

Tulsa vs. Temple money line: Golden Hurricane -480, Owls +360

TUL: The Golden Hurricane are 2-6 against the spread in their last eight games against teams with losing records

TEM: The Owls are 3-14 ATS in their last 17 conference games

Why Tulsa can cover

The Golden Hurricane have one of the top wideouts in the country in Keylon Stokes, who ranks third with 765 receiving yards. The senior posted his fifth 100-yard performance in six games this season during Tulsa's 53-21 loss at Navy on Oct. 8 as he hauled in seven passes for 152 yards and a touchdown. Stokes entered the season ninth on the school's all-time list for receiving yards but now ranks second and needs 29 to overtake Howard Twilley (3,343) for the top spot.

With 44 receptions, Stokes has been the favorite target of Davis Brin, who was leading the nation in total passing yards, passing yards per game and touchdown tosses before suffering an ankle injury in Tulsa's fourth game of the season that has somewhat limited him. The senior still is among the top quarterbacks in the country in several categories, including yards per completion (fifth - 15.2) and yards per game (11th - 306.5). Brin has thrown multiple TD passes in four of his six outings this year and made a pair in last season's victory against the Owls.

Why Temple can cover

The Owls have won their last two home meetings with the Golden Hurricane, posting a 35-24 victory in 2014 and a 31-17 triumph four years later. Temple had a rough time defensively against UCF last time out but still has put up solid numbers this far this season. The Owls are sixth in the nation in tackles for loss with an average of 8.3 and tied for seventh with 3.5 sacks per contest.

One positive that came out of the loss to UCF was the fact that E.J. Warner played turnover-free football. The son of NFL Hall-of-Famer Kurt Warner did not have an interception against the Knights after throwing a total of five over his previous two outings. E.J. Warner made his only touchdown toss in the loss to Jose Barbon, who leads Temple with 420 receiving yards and is tied for first with 28 catches.

