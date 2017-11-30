Tennessee coaching search: Vols turn their attention to Kevin Sumlin
Sumlin was recently fired by Texas A&M after six seasons
Tennessee now has interest in former Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin, CBS Sports has learned.
Sumlin is believed to be interested in the position now that it is apparent that Herm Edwards will be heading to Arizona State.
The 53-year-old Sumlin compiled a 51-26 record in six seasons at Texas A&M. He was criticized for late-season collapses by the Aggies despite winning a Heisman Trophy and beating Alabama with Johnny Manziel in 2012.
His record was the best at the school in 20 years.
Tennessee has struggled finding a replacement for Butch Jones, having spoken with and/or offered Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano, Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy, Duke coach David Cutcliffe, Purdue coach Jeff Brohm and NC State coach Dave Doeren.
Sumlin -- 86-43 overall in his career -- seemed to be a natural fit for Arizona State given his offensive background. However, Tennessee is now looking at him as something like its fifth choice.
One ray of hope for the Vols: Pete Carroll was a fifth choice for USC in 2000.
