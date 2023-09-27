Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman is likely to miss the remainder of the 2023 season after further testing revealed additional damage from a foot injury he suffered in the Aggies' Week 4 win against Auburn, coach Jimbo Fisher confirmed Wednesday. Max Johnson, who came off the bench for Weigman against Auburn, will start moving forward.

"Like I said the other day, we thought everything was fine," Fisher said Wednesday on the SEC coaches teleconference. "He was having some pain an we did some X-rays. The MRI didn't show anything, and we thought it was just a normal sprain. He had some pain, so they got a CAT scan done that showed some things in there that we have to go in and fix and get done. So most likely, he'll be out [for the year], but we feel very confident in Max [Johnson]."

Weigman's injury occurred on a collision with Auburn defensive back Jaylin Simpson while getting rid of a completion for a short gain to wide receiver Evan Stewart. After getting up under his own power, Weigman limped to the locker room for further evaluation and did not return. Weigman finished the game 8 of 14 passing for 70 yards before he was replaced by Johnson, a former LSU transfer. On the season, Weigman has thrown for 979 and eight touchdowns while starting each of the Aggies' first four games.

The injury comes at an especially inopportune time, with Texas A&M set to face two ranked opponents across its next three games. The Aggies play Arkansas in Week 5 for a neutral-site game in Arlington, Texas, before hosting No. 12 Alabama in Week 6 and traveling to No. 21 Tennessee in Week 7.

Weigman is in his second season at Texas A&M after signing with the Aggies as a five-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. He was third on the depth chart to begin the 2022 season but was eventually thrust into a starting role after injuries to Week 1 starter Haynes King and, later, Johnson. He finished the 2022 season passing for 896 yards and eight touchdowns across five appearances.