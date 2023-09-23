Texas A&M starting quarterback Conner Weigman exited the first half of the Aggies' 27-10 win over Auburn with a lower-leg injury and did not return. X-rays for Weigman's leg were negative, according to coach Jimbo Fisher, but it's unclear how long he'll be sidelined.

"I don't know," said Fisher after the game. "We will wait and see."

The injury occurred deep in Texas A&M territory when Auburn defensive back Jaylin Simpson came untouched on a blitz and delivered the blow just as the star quarterback fired a strike to wide receiver Evan Stewart for a 5-yard gain. Weigman got up under his own power but was eventually escorted to the locker room by medical staff. He was evaluated for a lower-leg injury and did not come out of the locker room with the rest of the team after halftime.

Weigman finished the game 8 of 14 for 70 yards as the Aggies took a 6-3 lead into halftime. He entered the day with eight touchdowns passes -- tied for second in the SEC with Kentucky's Devin Leary and LSU's Jayden Daniels.

Max Johnson came off the bench to throw a 22-yard touchdown pass to his brother, Jake Johnson, on the first drive of the second half. He followed that up by orchestrating a five-play, 65-yard drie that culminated with a beautiful 37-yard touchdown strike to Evan Stewart. The Aggies pulled away in the critical SEC West matchup.

A five-star prospect, Weigman was the No. 22 overall player in the Class of 2022. He stepped into the starting quarterback role for coach Jimbo Fisher's squad midway through last season and beat out Johnson for the QB1 job in fall camp prior to this season.