A pair of college football teams with plenty fo history will tangle in the Texas Bowl on Wednesday as No. 20 Oklahoma State and Texas A&M square off at NRG Stadium in Houston. The Cowboys will be seeking to reach 10 wins for the eighth time under 19th-year coach Mike Gundy, while the Aggies are trying to pick up a win while navigating a coaching transition.

Texas A&M fired coach Jimbo Fisher on Nov. 12 after a 6-4 start in his sixth season. Though ex-Duke coach and former A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko has been introduced as Fisher's successor, interim coach Elijah Robinson will lead the Aggies in the bowl game.

Oklahoma State, by contrast, is a model of stability as Gundy is the second-longest tenured FBS coach behind only Iowa's Kirk Ferentz. The Cowboys have won 11 of 17 bowl appearances under Gundy's direction, and have qualified for a bowl every year during his tenure except for during a 4-7 debut campaign in 2005.

The Big 12 has dominated the game in recent years, winning five of the past six Texas Bowls against SEC opposition. However, the one exception came in 2019 when the Texas A&M beat Oklahoma State. Four years later, the rematch is set.

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 27 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State: Need to know

Jaylen Henderson's show: Fresno State transfer Jaylen Henderson began the season at No. 3 on Texas A&M's quarterback depth chart but will be making his fourth consecutive start following injuries to Conner Weigman and Max Johnson. Henderson has performed admirably, completing 52 of 77 passes for 704 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions. He's also rushed for a pair of touchdowns while proving himself as a valuable addition after he only played as a reserve in two seasons at Fresno State.

Ollie Gordon's encore: Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II will be looking to cap a historic season with yet another productive outing after he entered Bowl Season leading the nation in rushing yards (1,614). The sophomore star surpassed 100 yards rushing in eight of the Cowboys' last 10 games and totaled 20 rushing touchdowns in the regular season. Gordon earned unanimous first-team All-America honors, and is the only player in program history aside from Barry Sanders to score five rushing touchdowns in a game.

2019 rematch: The meeting is a rematch of the 2019 Texas Bowl that Texas A&M won 24-21. Oklahoma State jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter before the Aggies scored 24 unanswered points to take command. The Cowboys punched in a late touchdown but couldn't recover the subsequent onside kick. It was the first meeting between the schools since 2011, which was Texas A&M's last season in the Big 12.

Texas Bowl prediction, picks

Texas A&M is a program in flux as the Aggies transition from Fisher to Elko. In the meantime, interim coach Elijah Robinson is responsible for leading an A&M team that may struggle to find motivation after a 7-5 regular season. Oklahoma State will reach 10 wins with a victory and star running back Ollie Gordon on its side. The Aggies were solid against the run this season, but with defensive stalwarts such as Fadil Diggs and Walter Nolen in the transferring, Gordon should be able to find some running lanes. Pick: Oklahoma State +2

