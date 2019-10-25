Texas vs. TCU odds, line, spread: 2019 College football picks, predictions from proven simulation on 92-59 roll

Looking to keep within a game of No. 5 Oklahoma in the Big 12, the No. 15 Texas Longhorns visit the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday in a pivotal conference game at 3:30 p.m. ET at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Texas is a one-point favorite in the latest Texas vs. TCU odds, while the over-under is 56.5 points, down from 59.5 when it opened earlier this week. Texas survived against Kansas last week, 50-48, and has also defeated West Virginia, Oklahoma State, Rice and Louisiana Tech. Meanwhile, TCU is 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the Big 12, having lost two straight to Iowa State and Kansas State. TCU has downed Texas in four of its past five matchups and is also 4-1 against the spread in those five games. Before making any TCU vs. Texas picks of your own, see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows that while Texas is ranked No. 15 and still in the Big 12 title hunt, the Longhorns are doing so with a defense that is ninth in the 10-team conference in total yards allowed. But Texas is strong offensively, as it racks up 480.9 total yards and 40.9 points per game. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger has put up eye-popping numbers, throwing for 2,057 yards and 21 touchdowns against just three interceptions. Wide receiver Devin Duvernay has been Ehlinger's primary target, catching 61 passes for 627 yards and six touchdowns.

TCU will attempt to upset Texas with freshman quarterback Max Duggan despite two straight road losses and an offense that ranks seventh overall in the Big 12 and ninth in passing. TCU has also struggled running the ball, as running back Darius Anderson has just 105 yards on the ground in two straight games.

But just because Texas has success against TCU does not guarantee it will win or cover the TCU vs. Texas spread on Saturday.

TCU has also won five of the past seven games against Texas, including the last two home games against the Longhorns. Senior running back Darius Anderson has been a major part of the Horned Frogs' offense, rushing 83 times for 588 yards and six touchdowns. He has had a pair of huge games against the Longhorns in his career, rushing 18 times for 99 yards and a score in 2017 and carrying three times for 103 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown in 2016.

