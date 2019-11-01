UCLA vs. Colorado odds: 2019 Week 10 college football picks, predictions from proven computer

Get ready for a Pac-12 battle as the Colorado Buffaloes and the UCLA Bruins will face off at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Rose Bowl. Both teams are 3-5; UCLA is 1-3 at home, while Colorado is 1-2 on the road. Colorado is 4-4 against the spread; UCLA is 3-4-1. The Bruins, winners of two straight and looking to turn the corner in Year 2 under head coach Chip Kelly, are favored by 6.5 points in the latest UCLA vs. Colorado odds, while the over-under is set at 64.5. Before entering any Colorado vs. UCLA picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Last week, the Bruins had a touchdown and change to spare in a 42-32 victory over Arizona State. Running back Joshua Kelley had a stellar game for UCLA as he rushed for 164 yards and four touchdowns on 34 carries.

Meanwhile, the Buffaloes fell 35-31 to USC. Colorado's defeat came about despite a quality game from quarterback Steven Montez, who passed for 324 yards and three touchdowns on 43 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Montez's 71-yard TD bomb to wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. in the third quarter. Montez scored four touchdowns overall -- his season high.

A pair of defensive stats to consider: The Bruins are stumbling into the contest with the second most passing touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 24 on the season. The Buffaloes have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are second worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 327.3 on average.

