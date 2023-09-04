New USC athletic director Jennifer Cohen is expected to step down from her spot on the College Football Playoff committee to focus on her new role, according to ESPN. The committee expects to invite a 13th member in time for the CFP Rankings, which debut on Oct. 31 after Week 9.

Cohen was selected as one of three new additions to the committee in March while she was the sitting athletic director at Washington. She replaced Colorado athletic director Rick George as a Pac-12 representative. Former Nevada coach Chris Ault and Miami (Ohio) athletic director David Sayler were also announced as committee members.

CFP executive director Bill Hancock told reporters last week in Dallas that Cohen was unlikely to serve a full three-year term after her move to the soon-to-be Big Ten institution and would be replaced after one season. Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel is already a sitting Big Ten athletic director on the committee. However, Cohen's decision means that the CFP organization will quickly have to regroup and find a new committee member for the 2023 season.

The other four continuing power conferences each have one athletic director representative on the committee: Manuel (Big Ten), Kansas State's Gene Taylor (Big 12), Kentucky's Mitch Barnhart (SEC) and NC State's Boo Corrigan (ACC), who also serves as the committee's chair. Other athletic directors include Sayler, Navy's Chet Gladchuk and Virginia Union athletic director Joe Taylor.

Complicating the selection is the ongoing status of the Pac-12. At this point, Oregon State and Washington State are the only schools that have not made formal plans to join another conference. If a new grant of rights is not signed by July 1, 2024, the Pac-12 legally ceases to exist after more than 100 years of operation.

Both Oregon State and Washington State have expressed interest in rebuilding some version of the Pac-12. The expanded College Football Playoff contract -- featuring a model with six conference champions and six at-large bids -- goes through the 2025-26 season and can only be amended by a unanimous vote from the CFP Board of Managers. Notably, Washington State president Kirk Schultz sits on the board.

If Oregon State and Washington State decide to continue the Pac-12, the CFP would have to decide whether to add one of their athletic directors -- Scott Barnes and Pat Chun, respectively -- to the playoff committee as a representative. Alternatively, the committee could add a one-year stopgap involving either another Pac-12 sitting athletic director or an unrelated party to push that decision until next year.

Notably, Hancock will retire from his duties as executive director after the 2023-24 season. The hope is to have a successor named at some point this fall to observe part of the CFP process. However, it's unclear who will ultimately make these decisions about the makeup of the selection committee.