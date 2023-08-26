The sixth-ranked USC Trojans look to extend their winning streak in season openers at home when they begin the 2023 campaign Saturday against the San Jose State Spartans. USC, which went 11-3 last year, has won 15 consecutive season-opening games on its own field since dropping a 14-7 decision to Florida State to start the 1997 campaign. The Spartans, who posted a 7-5 record in 2022, have won four straight openers, although each victory took place at home.

Kickoff at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Trojans are 31-point favorites in the latest USC vs. San Jose State odds per SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 66. Before making any San Jose State vs. USC picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

USC vs. San Jose State spread: Trojans -31

USC vs. San Jose State over/under: 66 points

USC vs. San Jose State money line: Trojans -7222, Spartans +1713

USC: The Trojans are 69-16-7 in season openers at home

SJSU: The Spartans haven't beaten a ranked team on the road since defeating No. 10 Baylor on Nov. 1, 1980

Why USC can cover

The Trojans have had no trouble with the Spartans, winning each of the previous five meetings between the teams by double digits. USC has outscored San Jose State 186-51 overall after cruising to a 30-7 victory in its 2021 season opener. One of the Trojans' two offensive touchdowns in that triumph was recorded by wide receiver Tahj Washington, whose 29-yard scoring catch midway through the first quarter gave the team a 10-0 lead.

In his second season at USC after spending a pair at Memphis, the 22-year-old Washington set a career high with 785 receiving yards and matched one with six TD receptions while ranking second on the team in both categories. Now that 2022 receiving leader Jordan Addison is in the NFL with Minnesota, Washington has an opportunity to become reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams' favorite target. Wideouts also returning for the Trojans are Mario Williams and Brenden Rice, who both registered more than 600 receiving yards while combining for nine touchdown catches. See which team to pick here.

Why San Jose State can cover

The Spartans had a knack for holding on to the football last season as they were first in the Mountain West and third in the nation with only nine turnovers, including a program-record two fumbles. Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro began the campaign with five straight interception-free performances and finished with just six in 427 pass attempts. San Jose State finished with a plus-11 turnover margin to lead the conference and rank third in the country.

Cordeiro set career highs in his first campaign at San Jose State with 3,251 passing yards, 23 TD tosses and nine scoring runs, which were the most by a Spartans signal-caller in a single season in the modern era. Running back Kairee Robinson led the team with 10 rushing touchdowns after recording a total of three in 30 games over his first three years. A 23-year-old native of Honolulu who spent four years with the University of Hawaii before transferring, Cordeiro needs 26 touchdown passes to match the Mountain West record for most in a career held by BYU's Max Hall, who recorded 94 from 2007-09. See which team to pick here.

