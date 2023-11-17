The UCLA Bruins (6-4) and the USC Trojans (7-4) are set to square off in a rivalry battle on Saturday afternoon. UCLA has lost two straight games to teams from Arizona, including a 17-7 setback against Arizona State last week. The Bruins have only picked up one road win since September, which came at Stanford a month ago. USC has dropped four of its last five games, falling in back-to-back contests against Washington and Oregon to open November.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Trojans are favored by 6.5 points in the latest USC vs. UCLA odds, while the over/under is set at 65.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Here are several college football betting lines for the game:

USC vs. UCLA spread: USC -6.5

USC vs. UCLA over/under: 65.5 points

USC vs. UCLA money line: USC: -257, UCLA: +208

Why USC can cover

USC is coming off a pair of losses to College Football Playoff contenders in Washington and Oregon, but the Trojans were competitive in both outings. They stayed within single digits against the Ducks, covering the 16.5-point spread. Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams is tied with Oregon's Bo Nix for the second-most passing touchdowns in the country this season (29), and he has also rushed for an additional 11 scores.

UCLA is coming off back-to-back double-digit losses to Arizona and Arizona State, generating a combined 17 points of offense in those games. Freshman quarterback Dante Moore did not play against the Sun Devils, and he is questionable for this contest. The Bruins had three straight possessions deep in Arizona State territory that did not end with any points.

Why UCLA can cover

This is a perfect opportunity for UCLA to fix some offensive issues, as USC's defense is among the worst in college football. The Trojans have allowed at least 34 points in each of their last seven games, leading to the dismissal of defensive coordinator Alex Grinch before last week's game against Oregon. They did not show much improvement, allowing passing touchdowns of 77 and 84 yards.

The Trojans are also officially eliminated from Pac-12 title contention, so their motivation could be low heading into this contest. UCLA has been solid defensively, allowing 30 points just one time this season, which came in a loss at Oregon State in October. USC has only covered the spread once in its last eight games, making the Trojans a team to avoid. See which team to pick here.

