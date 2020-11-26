Who's Playing

New Mexico @ Utah State

Current Records: New Mexico 0-4; Utah State 0-4

What to Know

A Mountain West battle is on tap between the Utah State Aggies and the New Mexico Lobos at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. These two teams have had a rocky road up to this point with four consecutive losses apiece.

Two weeks ago, Utah State lost to the Fresno State Bulldogs at home by a decisive 35-16 margin. The losing side was boosted by RB Jaylen Warren, who rushed for one TD and 136 yards on nine carries. That touchdown -- an 86-yard rush in the first quarter -- was one of the highlights of the matchup.

Meanwhile, New Mexico suffered a grim 28 to nothing defeat to the Air Force Falcons last Friday. The Lobos were down 21 to nothing at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Trae Hall had a pretty forgettable game, throwing one interception with only 5.26 yards per passing attempt.

The Aggies are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in all their past four games, so buyers beware.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 0-4. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Utah State is stumbling into the contest with the fifth most yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 525.8 on average. New Mexico has experienced some struggles of their own as they are sixth worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 324.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium -- Logan, Utah

Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium -- Logan, Utah TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lobos are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Lobos, as the game opened with the Lobos as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah State have won three out of their last five games against New Mexico.