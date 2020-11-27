The Utah Utes and the Washington Huskies will square off in a Pac-12 clash at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Washington is 2-0 overall and 2-0 at home, while the Utes are 0-1 overall and making their first road appearance of the season. Utah is 4-1 in its last five games played in November, while Washington 18-2 in its last 20 home games.

The Huskies are favored by seven-points in the latest Utah vs. Washington odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 48.5.

Utah vs. Washington spread: Washington -7

Utah vs. Washington over-under: 48.5 points

Utah vs. Washington money line: Washington -280, Utah +230

What you need to know about Washington



Washington is coming off a dominant 44-27 victory over the Arizona Wildcats in its last outing. Quarterback Dylan Morris had a strong showing in Washington's win, completing 15-of-25 pass attempts for 230 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Richard Newton also had a big day, rushing for 81 yards and two scores against Arizona.

Washington enters Saturday's Pac-12 battle averaging 440.0 yards per game on offense this season. The Huskies have also fared well against the Utes over the years. In fact, Washington is 6-2 in its last eight meetings against Utah.

What you need to know about Utah

Meanwhile, Utah suffered a setback in its season opener against the USC Trojans, losing 33-17. South Carolina transfer Jake Bentley struggled in his first start for the Utes, throwing for just 171 yards and two interceptions against the Trojans. Bentley will need a better performance on Saturday against a stingy Washington secondary that's giving up 172.0 passing yards per game this season, which ranks seventh in the country.

Despite their most recent setback, the Utes will enter Saturday's contest confident they can keep it close. That's because Utah is 4-2 against the spread in its last six meetings against Washington. In addition, the Utes are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games against an opponent from the Pac-12.

