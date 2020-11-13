A SEC showdown is on tap Saturday between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Vanderbilt Commodores at noon ET at Kroger Field. Kentucky is 2-4 overall and 1-2 at home, while Vanderbilt is 0-5 overall and 0-2 on the road. The Wildcats are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games following a straight-up loss. The Commodores are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 November games.

The favorite is 8-3 against the spread in the last 11 meetings between Vanderbilt and Kentucky. The Wildcats are favored by 18-points in the latest Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 41.5.

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky spread: Kentucky -18

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky over-under: 41.5

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky moneyline: Wildcats -1000, Commodores +650

Although the winless Commodores were undone by five turnovers last week against Mississippi State, Vanderbilt's offense has been strong in recent games. Vanderbilt rolled up 478 yards of offense against the Bulldogs in a 24-17 loss, and 421 in a 54-21 setback against Ole Miss two weeks ago.

Running back Keyon Henry-Brooks has 368 yards from scrimmage in those two games, and wide receiver Cam Johnson has caught 24 passes for 211 yards in the same span. The Commodores are also 6-3 against the spread in their last nine meetings against the Wildcats.

The Wildcats have looked mortal in the weeks following a 34-7 upset win against Tennessee, falling 20-10 at Missouri and 14-3 at home against Georgia. Kentucky is unsure whether it will start Terry Wilson or Joey Gatewood at quarterback this week, as Wilson threw for just 38 yards against the Tigers and Gatewood for just 91 against the Bulldogs.

Kentucky has been outstanding on defense, leading the SEC in scoring defense (19.0 points per game) and ranking third in total defense (355.3 yards) while allowing just 5.0 yards per play. Inside linebacker Jamin Davis leads the Wildcats with 58 tackles (33 solo), along with two interceptions, a sack, a forced fumble and a blocked kick.

