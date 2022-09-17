Week 3 of the 2022 college football season is highlighted by another loaded schedule of action on CBS Sports Network, which will feature four games this weekend as the regular season continues to heat up. Up first was Wyoming defeating Air Force 17-14 in a Mountain West showdown Friday and that will be followed by three games Saturday that will feature three nonconference matchups from around the country.

Saturday's first game pits Army against Villanova as the Black Knights look to bounce back from a pair of close losses while taking on an FCS opponent that is off to a 2-0 start. In the afternoon, Northern Illinois hosts Vanderbilt as the Commodores look to start 3-1 and surpass their win total from the 2021 season.

The nightcap is a Sunshine State battle between UCF and FAU. The Owls seek to start 3-1, while the Knights try to rebound from a 20-14 loss against Louisville last Friday. UCF is 3-0 all-time in the series, but FAU has been solid offensively so far this season.

Here is the full rundown of all the Week 3 action on CBS Sports Network. All times Eastern.

Vanderbilt vs. Northern Illinois

Date: Saturday, Sept. 17 | Time: 3:30 p.m.

Location: Huskie Stadium -- DeKalb, Illinois

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Northern Illinois -2.5

Storylines: After this week, Vanderbilt's next three games are at No. 2 Alabama, vs. No. 20 Ole Miss and at No. 1 Georgia. If the Commodores want to build on last season's 2-10 mark as they navigate coach Clark Lea's second season, this is a big spot. The Commodores have looked improve during a 2-1 start, but their wins came against Hawaii and Elon. Northern Illinois figures to be a tough test after taking Tulsa down to the wire in a 38-35 loss last week. The Huskies also gave Vanderbilt a scare in 2019 before the Commodores escaped with a 24-18 win.

UCF vs. FAU



Date: Saturday, Sept. 17 | Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: FAU Stadium -- Boca Raton, Florida

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: UCF -9

Storylines: UCF was shut out in the second half of a dramatic 20-14 loss to Louisville last week with Ole Miss transfer John Rhys Plumlee running the show at quarterback. His mobility makes him seem like a great fit for second-year coach Gus Malzahn's system, but the Knights struggled in the passing game. FAU, by contrast, has been electric through the air as veteran quarterback N'Kosi Perry has already thrown for nine touchdowns and 879 yards in three games.

