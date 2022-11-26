Who's Playing

No. 13 Washington @ Washington State

Current Records: Washington 9-2; Washington State 7-4

What to Know

The Washington Huskies and the Washington State Cougars will face off in a Pac-12 clash at 10:30 p.m. ET Nov. 26 at Clarence D. Martin Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this game will be decided by the defense.

Washington ran circles around the Colorado Buffaloes last week, and the extra yardage (575 yards vs. 202 yards) paid off. The Huskies took their contest at home with ease, bagging a 54-7 win over Colorado. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 33 to nothing. It was another big night for Washington's RB Wayne Taulapapa, who rushed for two TDs and 107 yards on 11 carries. Taulapapa's longest run was for 57 yards in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, Washington State beat the Arizona Wildcats 31-20 last week. Washington State QB Cameron Ward was slinging it as he passed for one TD and 190 yards on 36 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 59 yards.

Washington State's defense was a presence as well, as it collected four interceptions. DB Sam Lockett III picked up that interception and then proceeded to rub salt in the wound by taking it back the other way for a touchdown.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Huskies going off at just a 2-point favorite. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Washington's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Washington is now 9-2 while the Cougars sit at 7-4. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Washington ranks 11th in the nation when it comes to overall offensive touchdowns, with 55 on the season. But Washington State comes into the contest boasting the 20th fewest touchdowns allowed in the nation at 25. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Clarence D. Martin Stadium -- Pullman, Washington

Clarence D. Martin Stadium -- Pullman, Washington TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $80.00

Odds

The Huskies are a slight 2-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Washington won four games and tied two games in their last six contests with Washington State.