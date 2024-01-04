One of the most anticipated college football title games in recent memory is in store when the Michigan Wolverines meet the Washington Huskies in the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday. The Wolverines (14-0) advanced to the title game for the first time in their three playoff appearances in the four-team CFP era, while the Huskies (14-0) also reached their first CFP title game in their second appearance. Both clubs survived razor-thin semifinal matchups as Michigan escaped with a 27-20 overtime win against Alabama, while Washington fended off a furious late rally from Texas to secure a 37-31 victory.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from NRG Stadium in Houston. The Wolverines are 4.5-point favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 55.5 in the latest Washington vs. Michigan odds.

In fact, Fornelli has gone 12-2 in his last 14 college football picks involving Washington, netting his followers a profit of nearly $1,000.

Here are several college football odds and trends for Michigan vs. Washington:

Washington vs. Michigan spread: Wolverines -4.5

Washington vs. Michigan over/under: 55.5 points

Washington vs. Michigan money line: Wolverines -193, Huskies +159

WASH: The Huskies are 4-2 ATS in their last six games

MICH: The Wolverines are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games

Why Michigan can cover

After years of knocking on the door under veteran coach Jim Harbaugh, the Wolverines finally reached the pinnacle of college football by reaching the CFP title game. Harbaugh's tenure was first marked by five consecutive losses to Big Ten rival Ohio State. They finally broke through and now have three consecutive wins over the Buckeyes, and on Monday they overcame two prior setbacks in the CFP semifinals by toppling what had been a red-hot Alabama club.

The Wolverines were the top-ranked team in the country for most of the season and justified that lofty status by blanking Iowa 26-0 in the Big Ten Championship Game and earning the top overall seed in the four-team playoff. Behind the nation's top-rated defense and a versatile offense led by quarterback J.J. McCarthy, this is likely the strongest overall team Harbaugh has had at Michigan. On Monday, Michigan trailed the Crimson Tide 20-13 with just three minutes left before McCarthy led an eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive for the tying score. Again, the defense made the difference as multiple defenders clamped down on Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe as he attempted a fourth-and-goal run in overtime. See which team to pick here.

Why Washington can cover

The Huskies have one of the most experienced teams in the country, and their cohesiveness and poise made the difference in several big games this year. There's no more shining example of this than in their CFP semifinal win over a surging Texas team that was favored to advance. Instead, the Huskies looked like the more prepared and collected team from the outset as quarterback Michael Penix Jr. seamlessly drove the Huskies down the field for three first-half touchdowns.

The defense took center stage in the second half, forcing two turnovers that provided short fields and allowed the Huskies to build a 34-21 lead early in the fourth quarter. Penix completed 29 of 38 passes for 430 yards with two touchdowns against zero interceptions. He didn't take a sack and added 31 rushing yards on three carries. See which team to pick here.

