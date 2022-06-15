One of the top uncommitted defensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class will make his verbal pledge Wednesday live on CBS Sports HQ. Vic Burley, a four-star defensive lineman from Warner Robbins High School in Georgia, will make his choice at 2 p.m. ET. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

Burley has an elite list of finalists to choose from, including Tennessee, Michigan State and the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs. However, Burley is projected to pick Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers, according to the 247Sports Crystal Ball projections.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 276 pounds, Burley has elite size and strength for a high school prospect. Burley ranks as the No. 40 overall player and No. 4 defensive lineman in the recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He will be one of the few defensive linemen to compete for five-star status.

Burley played both ways for Warner Robbins at defensive line and tight end. He posted 54 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and five sacks while leading his team to a 5A state championship. Warner Robbins has reached a combined 39-5 record in Burley's career.

"Combination of size, length and natural talent provides a player able to do many different things on the defensive line," 247Sports National Recruiting Expert Chris Singletary wrote in a scouting report. "Continued physical development will ultimately determine long-term position fit. Should see the field early as a contributor. Potential multi-year impact starter with all-conference upside and the tools for an NFL future."

In addition to his football prowess, Burley competes in throwing events. He earned trips to the state competition in the shot put and discus, and finished fifth in the state at discus.