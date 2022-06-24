One of the top uncommitted prospects in the 2024 recruiting class will make his verbal pledge Friday on CBS Sports HQ. Jack Larsen, a four-star tight end from Charlotte Catholic High School in North Carolina, will make his choice at 5 p.m. ET. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

Larsen has his pick from a variety of offers, with schools like Clemson, North Carolina and NC State among his finalists. However, Notre Dame is expected to land the talented pass-catcher over Michigan, according to the 247Sports Crystal Ball projections.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 212 pounds, Larsen just finished his sophomore season at Charlotte Catholic. He ranks as the No. 173 player overall and No. 9 tight end, per the industry standard 247Sports Composite rankings. However, the Top247 rankings are even higher on Larsen's potential, ranking him as the No. 49 overall player and No. 3 tight end in the class.

If Larsen commits to Notre Dame, he will push the Fighting Irish up to the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation with four commits. Notre Dame already has a headlining commitment from five-star quarterback CJ Carr, grandson of legendary Michigan coach Lloyd Carr.

Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman has been on fire from a recruiting perspective since Brian Kelly left for LSU. Notre Dame holds the top overall spot in the Class of 2023 rankings with 15 commitments. If Larsen commits to Notre Dame, 17 of the 19 players between Freeman's next two classes will be of the blue-chip variety.