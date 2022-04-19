One of the top uncommitted receivers in the 2023 recruiting class will make his verbal pledge live Tuesday on CBS Sports HQ. Braylon James, a four-star receiver out of Stony Point High School in Round Rock, Texas, will make his choice at 7:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

James has a number of big-time offers and released a top nine that included Georgia, LSU, Ohio State and Texas, among others; however, Notre Dame is considered the favorite to land James, according the 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions.

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, James is one of the top recruits from the talent-rich state of Texas. James ranks No. 72 in the industry standard 247Sports Composite rankings and the No. 12 receiver in the recruiting class. James is a two-time all-district selection, and also competed in basketball, 300-meter hurdles and high jump.

If James commits to Notre Dame, he will be a major addition for what has emerged as a legitimate contender for the nation's top recruiting class under first-year coach Marcus Freeman. The Fighting Irish rank No. 3 in the 247Sports Composite team rankings, and James would vault the Irish to No. 1 -- past No. 2 Ohio State and No. 1 Texas Tech -- in those rankings. All nine members of the class are blue-chip prospects, including four other top-100 players.