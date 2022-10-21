Who's Playing

Rice @ Louisiana Tech

Current Records: Rice 3-3; Louisiana Tech 2-4

What to Know

This Saturday, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 38.83 points per matchup. The Bulldogs and the Rice Owls will face off in a Conference USA battle at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joe Aillet Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Last week, Louisiana Tech lost to the North Texas Mean Green on the road by a decisive 47-27 margin. Despite the defeat, Louisiana Tech had strong showings from WR Tre Harris, who caught five passes for one TD and 114 yards, and QB Parker McNeil, who passed for two TDs and 424 yards on 37 attempts. One of the most thrilling moments was Harris' 58-yard TD reception in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Rice had to settle for a 17-14 loss against the Florida Atlantic Owls last week. Rice was up 14 to nothing at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. The losing side was boosted by WR Bradley Rozner, who caught four passes for one TD and 135 yards. One of the most thrilling moments was Rozner's 78-yard TD reception in the first quarter.

Louisiana Tech is expected to lose this next one by 3. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap when the two teams previously met in November of last year as they fell 35-31 to Rice. Maybe Louisiana Tech will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Joe Aillet Stadium -- Ruston, Louisiana

Joe Aillet Stadium -- Ruston, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Owls are a 3-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Louisiana Tech have won five out of their last six games against Rice.