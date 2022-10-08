Who's Playing

UTEP @ Louisiana Tech

Current Records: UTEP 3-3; Louisiana Tech 1-3

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are heading back home. Their week off comes to an end as they meet up with the UTEP Miners at 7 p.m. ET at Joe Aillet Stadium Saturday. The matchup is expected to be a close one, with Louisiana Tech going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for the Bulldogs two weeks ago, and boy were they were right. They suffered a grim 38-14 defeat to the South Alabama Jaguars. Louisiana Tech was down 31-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Parker McNeil had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite two touchdowns, he threw four interceptions.

UTEP decided to play defense against itself last week, but the squad still came out ahead despite their 84 penalty yards. They got past the Charlotte 49ers with less than a touchdown to spare, ending up at 41-35. UTEP QB Gavin Hardison did work as he passed for three TDs and 173 yards on 14 attempts in addition to picking up 50 yards on the ground. Near the top of the highlight reel was Hardison's 58-yard TD bomb to WR Tyrin Smith in the third quarter.

UTEP's defense was a presence as well, as it got past Charlotte's offensive line to sack the QB five times for a total loss of 40 yards. Leading the way was DE Jadrian Taylor and his two sacks. Taylor now has four sacks this season.

The Bulldogs are now 1-3 while the Miners sit at 3-3. Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Louisiana Tech comes into the game boasting the 34th most passing yards per game in the nation at 278.5. But UTEP ranks 29th in the nation when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 188.5 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Joe Aillet Stadium -- Ruston, Louisiana

Joe Aillet Stadium -- Ruston, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Miners, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Louisiana Tech have won six out of their last seven games against UTEP.