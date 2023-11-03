Who's Playing

Virginia Tech Hokies @ No. 15 Louisville Cardinals

Current Records: Virginia Tech 4-4, Louisville 7-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium -- Louisville, Kentucky

ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Louisville Cardinals and the Virginia Tech Hokies are set to square off in an ACC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on November 4th at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. The timing is sure in Louisville's favor as the squad sits on nine straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while Virginia Tech has not had much luck on the away from home, with three straight road losses.

Louisville can now show off three landslide victories after their most recent contest on Saturday. They didn't even let Duke onto the board and left with a 23-0 victory. The score at the end of the third wound up being the final score as Louisville just coasted through the last quarter.

Jawhar Jordan got back to being his usual excellent self, as he rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns while picking up 7.8 yards per carry. Brock Travelstead did his part by putting the 'special' in special teams, booting in three field goals and two extra points.

The team's defense also helped out by holding Duke to a paltry 202 yards. A big part of that defensive dominance came down to Louisville's ability to keep the quarterback under pressure: the team laid him out four times before it was all said and done. Duke's QB won't forget Ashton Gillotte anytime soon given Gillotte sacked him four times.

Meanwhile, Virginia Tech was fully in charge on Thursday, breezing past Syracuse 38-10 at home. The over/under was set at 47.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Virginia Tech's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Kyron Drones led the charge by throwing for 194 yards and a touchdown. Another player making a difference was Bhayshul Tuten, who rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown.

Their wins bumped Louisville to 7-1 and Virginia Tech to 4-4.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's contest win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, Louisville is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. Virginia Tech might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's match: The Cardinals have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 185.2 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Hokies struggle in that department as they've been averaging 162.5 per game. It's looking like Saturday's match might have some serious battles in the trenches.

Odds

Louisville is a big 9.5-point favorite against Virginia Tech, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 48.5 points.

Series History

Virginia Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.