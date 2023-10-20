Who's Playing

Virginia Cavaliers @ No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels

Current Records: Virginia 1-5, North Carolina 6-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Kenan Memorial Stadium -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Kenan Memorial Stadium -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: The CW

The CW Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

North Carolina will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will play host again and welcome the Virginia Cavaliers, where kick-off is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, North Carolina was able to grind out a solid win over Miami (FL), taking the game 41-31.

North Carolina got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Omarion Hampton out in front who rushed for 197 yards and a touchdown while picking up 8.2 yards per carry, and also caught a touchdown. Hampton was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 60 yards. Devontez Walker did his part to keep the secondary busy, picking up 132 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Virginia's five-game losing streak finally came to an end two weeks ago. They strolled past William & Mary with points to spare, taking the game 27-13.

Virginia's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Perris Jones, who rushed for 134 yards on only 12 carries. The team also got some help courtesy of Malik Washington, who picked up 112 receiving yards and a touchdown.

North Carolina's win was their fourth straight at home, bumping their overall record up to 6-0. As for Virginia, they made their fans wait, but they finally earned their first win of the season and are now 1-5.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. As mentioned, North Carolina is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 24 points. Virginia might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played North Carolina.

North Carolina skirted past Virginia 31-28 in their previous meeting back in November of 2022. One of the biggest obstacles trying to stand in the way of that victory was Virginia's Brennan Armstrong, who rushed for 64 yards and two touchdowns. Now that he won't be playing on Saturday, will it be that much easier for North Carolina to walk away with another win? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

North Carolina is a big 23.5-point favorite against Virginia, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 56 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

North Carolina and Virginia both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.