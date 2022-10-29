Who's Playing

Pittsburgh @ No. 21 North Carolina

Current Records: Pittsburgh 4-3; North Carolina 6-1

What to Know

The North Carolina Tar Heels will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Pittsburgh Panthers at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kenan Memorial Stadium after a week off. UNC should still be feeling good after a victory, while Pitt will be looking to right the ship.

It was a close one, but two weeks ago the Tar Heels sidestepped the Duke Blue Devils for a 38-35 win. It was another big night for UNC's QB Drake Maye, who passed for three TDs and 380 yards on 38 attempts in addition to picking up 70 yards on the ground.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 7-7 at halftime, but Pitt was not quite the Louisville Cardinals' equal in the second half when they met last week. Pitt came up short against the Cardinals, falling 24-10. RB Israel Abanikanda put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for one TD and 129 yards on 28 carries.

This next contest is expected to be close, with the Tar Heels going off at just a 3-point favorite. Those burned by picking them against the spread two weeks ago might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

UNC's victory brought them up to 6-1 while the Panthers' defeat pulled them down to 4-3. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UNC ranks third in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns, with 24 on the season. Pitt has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the game with 18 rushing touchdowns, good for 22nd best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Kenan Memorial Stadium -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Kenan Memorial Stadium -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tar Heels are a 3-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

North Carolina have won four out of their last six games against Pittsburgh.